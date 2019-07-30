Becky Lynch on Being Initially Apprehensive on Working With Seth Rollins on TV, Why WWE Should Run Another Evolution Event

– talkSPORT recently interviewed Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch. Lynch discussed WWE booking her in an angle on TV with her real-life boyfriend Seth Rollins and also another potential all-women Evolution pay-per-view event. Below are some highlights.

Lynch on if WWE should run another Evolution event: “Oh, absolutely! First and foremost, it was one of the best pay-per-views of the year. And that’s not me being biased, that’s a fact. It had Match of the Year on it, including yours truly. Absolutely, I don’t see any reason why not. I think we have a strong enough women’s division [without Rousey], as long as they tell the stories around us and let us go. And… that’s all I’ll say.”

Lynch on initially being apprehensive about getting paired with Seth Rollins on TV: “Honestly, I was very apprehensive. What I didn’t want was everybody talking about the relationship. What I wanted was two bad asses, two people at the top of their game fighting side-by-side. Not for the world to be reminded every five minutes that this is Becky Lynch’s boyfriend or that’s Seth Rollins’ girlfriend. Which, of course, they didn’t do. They were the masters of subtlety…”

Becky Lynch on thinking about how it could work: So, for that reason, I was apprehensive. But when I thought about it, I was like OK. One, we’re going to make this a badass fight, it’s going to be a great fight. No matter what, you know when you put me and Seth Rollins in a fight you’re going to get pure passion and we’re going to pull out all the stops. But in terms of having my relationship be the freaking be the front and center, that’s not what I’m about. That’s not what I’ve worked towards. That’s not what I wanted. I wanted to work with Seth because he’s the best in the business – you know, besides me – but working with him was awesome. He really is the absolute best.”