WWE News: Becky Lynch Says Asuka is Dragging the Smackdown Women’s Title Down, Rhea Ripley’s NXT Theme

– Becky Lynch appeared in a new video discussing Asuka’s run with the Smackdown Women’s Championship since taking it from Lynch. You can see the video below, which was posted to WWE’s Twitter account.

“So I see all the paths that lead to WrestleMania, but I see that the title I made the hottest thing in all of WWE has gone downhill since Asuka has it,” Lynch said. “Well, people might say, ‘Oh, Asuka only had it a month give her a chance.’ I had it for a day and it was the hottest thing in all of the WWE. So come Tuesday I will beat those two dopes. I’m going to become the number one contender and then I’m going to steal the show at WrestleMania because that’s what I do. Unlike the chosen ones, I have to stay on top because anything less than that I get pushed down where they think I belong. It happened the last time I lost my title. Well, I’m going to fight the entire world and everyone in it to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

– WWE has released the official entrance theme for NXT UK Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, which you can listen to below: