Becky Lynch Admits She Told Asuka About Pregnancy Prior To WWE Raw Segment Last Year

Becky Lynch relinquished the WWE Raw Women’s title to Asuka on the May 11 episode of Raw last year, with Lynch announcing during the segment that she was pregnant. Asuka’s reaction led some fans to speculate whether she knew of the news beforehand, and Lynch recently revealed the details.

During a recent media session in London, Lynch admitted that despite being told not to tell Asuka prior to the segment, she did just that before the two went to the ring (via Fightful):

“I told her just before. It was a great reaction. She wasn’t supposed to know, I wasn’t supposed to tell her. I really like Asuka.”

Lynch and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, last December, with Lynch eventually making her WWE return at SummerSlam.