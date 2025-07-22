Becky Lynch Attacks Lyra Valkyria, Costs Her and Bayley Tag Team Title Match On WWE Raw

Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are still WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions after Becky Lynch cost Lyra Valkyria and Bayley their title shot on Raw. Monday’s episode saw the Judgment Day women defend their titles against Valkyria and Bayley, a match that took place after Valkyria and Lynch had an altercation in the ring.

During Lynch and Valkyria’s segment, the two traded stipulation ideas for their WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match at SummerSlam, which will now be Valkyria’s last chance at the title should she lose. It will also be fought under no disqualifications or countouts rules, and after the stips were agreed to Lynch tried to attack Valkyria but got laid out.

The Tag Team Championship match took place soon after and Lynch ultimately cost the challengers when she attacked Valkyria while sbe was on the apron. Bayley was stuck in the ring alone and fell the the Tejano Bomb for the pinfall.