Becky Lynch Attends WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is in town for WrestleMania Weekend. She was in attendance during the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony broadcast and livestream. She also escorted her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, at the red carpet for the event. You can view some clips and images of Lynch at the Induction Ceremony below.
At the moment, Lynch is not currently scheduled or advertised to appear at this weekend’s WrestleMania 41.
Becky with Seth!! She looks so good wow pic.twitter.com/9YEcFyhLu5
— Fabi (@SkyKingLynch) April 19, 2025
🐐♥️🐐#WWEHOF #WWEHallOfFame2025 #BeckyLynch #SethRollins pic.twitter.com/lA7ZX4v338
— Angelo 🌟🔴⚫️ (@DeadlyAngelo97) April 19, 2025
BECKY LYNCH AND SETH ROLLINS AT THE RED CARPET ❄️#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/PLNdsr1WBS
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) April 19, 2025
gosh becky lynch beauty never fails to amaze me.. she’s so gorgeous 😩🫶pic.twitter.com/iDEAuWTJmT
— laure ღ | fan page! | french girl 🇫🇷 ✩ (@bigtimexbnks) April 19, 2025
Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at the WWE HOF pic.twitter.com/CgeXCHBc9K
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 19, 2025
