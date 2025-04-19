wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Attends WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Becky Lynch WWE Raw 5-20-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is in town for WrestleMania Weekend. She was in attendance during the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony broadcast and livestream. She also escorted her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Seth Rollins, at the red carpet for the event. You can view some clips and images of Lynch at the Induction Ceremony below.

At the moment, Lynch is not currently scheduled or advertised to appear at this weekend’s WrestleMania 41.

