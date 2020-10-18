wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Backstage At Last Night’s Smackdown

October 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Raw The Man

Ringside News reported that Becky Lynch was backstage at Friday Night Smackdown, which was later confirmed by talkSport’s Alex McCarthy.

Lynch was backstage at the Amway Center, along with Seth Rollins. She hasn’t been on WWE TV since May, when she revealed that she was pregnant. She found out about the pregnancy in April and said she’s due in December.

