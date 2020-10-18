Becky Lynch Backstage At Last Night’s Smackdown

Ringside News reported that Becky Lynch was backstage at Friday Night Smackdown, which was later confirmed by talkSport’s Alex McCarthy.

Lynch was backstage at the Amway Center, along with Seth Rollins. She hasn’t been on WWE TV since May, when she revealed that she was pregnant. She found out about the pregnancy in April and said she’s due in December.

For what it’s worth, Becky Lynch WAS backstage at SmackDown this week. I believe Ringside News reported it. I asked about it and it’s accurate. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) October 17, 2020