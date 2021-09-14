wrestling / News

Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win

September 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big E. WWE Champion

Big E.’s WWE Championship win to close Raw has captured the hearts of the wrestling world and Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods and others posted to social media to react. As noted, the New Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley for the title to end Raw.

You can see reactions from within both WWE and AEW below, with the likes of Lynch, Bayley, Woods, Keith Lee, and Ricochet reacting along with Cash Wheeler of FTR, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Henry. WWE also changed their Twitter handle to “BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION” as you can see:

