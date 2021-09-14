Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win

Big E.’s WWE Championship win to close Raw has captured the hearts of the wrestling world and Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods and others posted to social media to react. As noted, the New Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley for the title to end Raw.

You can see reactions from within both WWE and AEW below, with the likes of Lynch, Bayley, Woods, Keith Lee, and Ricochet reacting along with Cash Wheeler of FTR, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Henry. WWE also changed their Twitter handle to “BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION” as you can see:

My Ma also says congrats. https://t.co/GKVw9zQKxW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 14, 2021

How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/fjKGbbO0q3 — Austin #Creed4KOTR – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) September 14, 2021

Even the WWE Twitter account hyped as fuck. IF YOU NOT ROCKING WITH BIG E AS WWE CHAMP, WE NOT ROCKING WITH YOU #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/GLiOzoVFxG — F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) September 14, 2021

Big E deserves all the flowers he ever gets. Especially that big gold one. Fuck yes. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) September 14, 2021

I ❤️ @WWEBigE so much. Let E move that damn needle. Champ shit. — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 14, 2021

Congrats Big E 💪🏾. — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 14, 2021

Congratulations @WWEBigE 🔥 Going to be a champion we all can be proud of. I know it! https://t.co/KbFvB0glGu — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) September 14, 2021

I can’t remember the last time I was so genuinely happy to see someone win the big one. Alpha approved. 100%. https://t.co/eAtv9OFggy — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) September 14, 2021

Big E Big E Big E!!!!!!!!!@WWEBigE

Hell yeah

🤘🤘🤘🤘 — Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) September 14, 2021

CONGRATS BIG EEEEE!!! Ps can you still troll Paul Heyman anyway!? pic.twitter.com/SlWEpq36Iv — Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) September 14, 2021

Man. This really happened! What an incredible night! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💚 https://t.co/gO4WzZLfmw — Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) September 14, 2021

Langston. — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 14, 2021