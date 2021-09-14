wrestling / News
Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods & More React to Big E.’s WWE Title Win
Big E.’s WWE Championship win to close Raw has captured the hearts of the wrestling world and Becky Lynch, Bayley, Xavier Woods and others posted to social media to react. As noted, the New Day member cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated Bobby Lashley for the title to end Raw.
You can see reactions from within both WWE and AEW below, with the likes of Lynch, Bayley, Woods, Keith Lee, and Ricochet reacting along with Cash Wheeler of FTR, Andrade El Idolo, and Mark Henry. WWE also changed their Twitter handle to “BIG E IS WWE CHAMPION” as you can see:
My Ma also says congrats. https://t.co/GKVw9zQKxW
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 14, 2021
EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!!! REAL HAPPINESS!!!! @WWEBigE You are incredible https://t.co/oKb76RBNyh
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 14, 2021
YEAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/B6wXlvt3CU
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 14, 2021
How it started How it’s going pic.twitter.com/fjKGbbO0q3
— Austin #Creed4KOTR – Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) September 14, 2021
https://t.co/hxrxhBWXTd pic.twitter.com/NcGnSonEli
— Eventual Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 14, 2021
Even the WWE Twitter account hyped as fuck. IF YOU NOT ROCKING WITH BIG E AS WWE CHAMP, WE NOT ROCKING WITH YOU #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/GLiOzoVFxG
— F❌DE TO BL❌CK (@BLACKXMASS_) September 14, 2021
Big E deserves all the flowers he ever gets. Especially that big gold one. Fuck yes.
— CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) September 14, 2021
Nice! Big E @WWEBigE 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼
— “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) September 14, 2021
Congratulations Big E Langston!!! Well deserved. @BustedOpenRadio @OfficialPWI pic.twitter.com/9Fqra2DM0K
— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) September 14, 2021
I ❤️ @WWEBigE so much. Let E move that damn needle. Champ shit.
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) September 14, 2021
Congrats Big E 💪🏾.
— Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) September 14, 2021
Congratulations @WWEBigE 🔥
Going to be a champion we all can be proud of. I know it! https://t.co/KbFvB0glGu
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) September 14, 2021
Biiiiiiiig Eeeeeee!!!!!!! @WWEBigE
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) September 14, 2021
I can’t remember the last time I was so genuinely happy to see someone win the big one.
Alpha approved. 100%. https://t.co/eAtv9OFggy
— Chad Gable (@WWEGable) September 14, 2021
So happy for you, @WWEBigE!!!!!!!! #AndNew @WWE CHAMPION! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ggiPn0nSMX
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) September 14, 2021
Big E Big E Big E!!!!!!!!!@WWEBigE
Hell yeah
🤘🤘🤘🤘
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) September 14, 2021
— Ivar (@Ivar_WWE) September 14, 2021
I love @WWEBigE!!
— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) September 14, 2021
CONGRATS BIG EEEEE!!! Ps can you still troll Paul Heyman anyway!? pic.twitter.com/SlWEpq36Iv
— Betty (@TheBethPhoenix) September 14, 2021
CHECKMATE!!! We’ll played @WWEBigE BRAVO 👏🏼👏🏼 #WWERAW
— SANTOS ESCOBAR💀🇲🇽 (@EscobarWWE) September 14, 2021
@WWEBigE WHAT A MOMENT, CONGRATS!@WWE #WWERaw https://t.co/kjFNP4yGG3
— Trey Baxter (@TreyBaxterWWE) September 14, 2021
HELL YES! Congrats @WWEBigE 💙💙 https://t.co/i6seOsy2uL
— Tegan Nox 🏴 (@TeganNoxWWE_) September 14, 2021
Big E!!!!!! Congrats fam #AndNew #WWEChampion #WWERaw
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) September 14, 2021
E 😭😭😭😭 👏👏👏 https://t.co/AfDwl4Yhxx
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) September 14, 2021
Man. This really happened! What an incredible night! 🙏🏼🙌🏼💚 https://t.co/gO4WzZLfmw
— Nash Carter (@NashCarterWWE) September 14, 2021
LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!@WWEBigE #WWERaw #AndNew
— Wes Lee (@WesLee_WWE) September 14, 2021
Langston.
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) September 14, 2021
Wow! Congrats, champ!! @WWEBigE 🌟👏🏾🌟👏🏾🌟👏🏾 https://t.co/cEZt8d3cDt
— Alicia Taylor (@AliciaTaylorNXT) September 14, 2021
I just watched @WWEBigE become #WWEChampion! pic.twitter.com/S1FFacJlLm
— Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) September 14, 2021
𝙉𝙤 𝙤𝙣𝙚 deserves this more than Big E! OUR WWE CHAMP!#AndNew #WWERaw
— Ryan Pappolla (@BodieIsRyan) September 14, 2021
