Becky Lynch On The ‘Controversial Finish’ To Wrestlemania 35: ‘I Beat Ronda With A Wrestling Move’

In an interview with Gorilla Position, Becky Lynch spoke about the controversial finish to her match with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 35. Lynch pinned Rousey to win both the RAW and Smackdown Women’s titles, however, Rousey’s shoulders came off the mat and there are conflicting reports on whether or not that was the plan. Here are highlights:

On Vince McMahon’s reaction to her match and win: He just said he was so proud of us. But I said, ‘I’m the man now Vince.’ And he said, ‘Yep.’

On the ending of the match: “I’m happy I beat her with a wrestling move after she insulted my business. She insulted my business and I beat her with a wrestling move. That’s all we need to know is that the ref counted to three and I became Becky Two-Belts.”

On if she would like to see Ronda Rousey stay or go: “I said it last night. I said, ‘Ronnie, you little weirdo, whenever you’re done sulking, the man will be right here ready to slap your empty head off your shoulders again.’ So I would love to see her come back. I would love to slap her across the face again, kick her in the gut, take her out and rip her arm right out of its socket. But we’ll see if that’s in the cards for her. I know that she’s probably hiding under a blankie and having a bit of a cry right now.”

