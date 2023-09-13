wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Beats Tiffany Stratton To Win NXT Women’s Title
Becky Lynch has captured the one women’s title in WWE that eluded her, beating Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women’s Title. Lynch defeated Stratton in the main event of tonight’s show to win the title. She got the pinfall win after the Manhandle Slam.
The win marks Lynch’s first run with the title and ends Stratton’s first reign at 108 days. Stratton won the vacant title with a win over Lyra Valkyria in the finals of a tournament at NXT Battleground in May.
What a sight 🤯@tiffstrattonwwe defends the #WWENXT Women's Championship against @BeckyLynchWWE RIGHT NOW on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/tEjPLhognn
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 13, 2023
😱😱😱@tiffstrattonwwe was THAT close to beating @BeckyLynchWWE!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/heWsF4kRCf
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2023
This is awesome 👏👏👏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/FTNxZ9WV7l
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2023
What a moment 🙌@BeckyLynchWWE #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RfhnWY7HUf
— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2023
