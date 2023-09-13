Becky Lynch Beats Tiffany Stratton To Win NXT Women’s Title

Becky Lynch has captured the one women’s title in WWE that eluded her, beating Tiffany Stratton to win the NXT Women’s Title. Lynch defeated Stratton in the main event of tonight’s show to win the title. She got the pinfall win after the Manhandle Slam.

The win marks Lynch’s first run with the title and ends Stratton’s first reign at 108 days. Stratton won the vacant title with a win over Lyra Valkyria in the finals of a tournament at NXT Battleground in May.