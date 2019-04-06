WWE News: Becky Lynch Says She Became the Women’s Revolution, Roman Reigns Does Media Rounds, The Bar Visits Secaucus Firefighters

– Ahead of WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch took note that she took the front page of ESPN. You can check out what she had to say on the subject below on Twitter.

Front page of ESPN; this is how we get the world talking. Ric's Daughter was out there in corporate land taking non-stop about the women's revolution. In the meantime, I became it. pic.twitter.com/Gliygh1yYF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 5, 2019

– The Elvis Duran Show recently interviewed WWE Superstar Roman Reigns this week. you can check out the video of that interview below.”

– NJ.com reports that The Bar (Sheamus and Cesaro) visited the Secaucus Firefighters.