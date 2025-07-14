Becky Lynch Says She’s Not Becky Hogan Following WWE Evolution

Becky Lynch retained her WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title at WWE Evolution, defeating Lyra Valkyria and Bayley in a triple threat match. Afterwards, she spoke backstage and referenced the Becky Hogan nickname that many fans have given her. Her comments are below.

“What did you expect? What did you expect? Evolution. I’m the definition of evolution. When I came up here, ten years ago, ain’t nobody thought that I was going to be the defining moment in this business and I am. I am the intercontinental champion. I am the greatest to ever do it. It’s not just me saying it, other people saying it. You call me ‘Becky Hogan.’ Becky Hogan. I ain’t Becky Hogan, I’m Becky Freakin’ Lynch and I’m going to keep doing this until there is somebody better than me, but spoiler, there ain’t gonna be.”