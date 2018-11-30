wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Becomes First Woman to Top ESPN’s WWE Power Rankings
November 30, 2018
– Becky Lynch is the first woman to top ESPN’s montly WWE Power Rankings. ESPN published their latest list on Friday, which has Lynch up three spots to #1. The rankings from ESPN are based on “the perceived value of a superstar to the on-screen product of WWE” by the voting of a panel of WWE on ESPN contributors.
Lynch beat out Seth Rollins (#2), Daniel Bryan (#3), Drew McIntyre (#4) and Ronda Rousey (#5) for the top spot. Lynch posted to Twitter to comment on the news:
The first woman ever to top the ESPN Power Rankings? You’re damn right I am, and we’re only getting warmed up. #IamTheMan https://t.co/5Gsf90baXM
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 1, 2018