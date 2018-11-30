Becky Lynch Becomes First Woman to Top ESPN’s WWE Power Rankings

– Becky Lynch is the first woman to top ESPN’s montly WWE Power Rankings. ESPN published their latest list on Friday, which has Lynch up three spots to #1. The rankings from ESPN are based on “the perceived value of a superstar to the on-screen product of WWE” by the voting of a panel of WWE on ESPN contributors.

Lynch beat out Seth Rollins (#2), Daniel Bryan (#3), Drew McIntyre (#4) and Ronda Rousey (#5) for the top spot. Lynch posted to Twitter to comment on the news: