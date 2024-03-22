Becky Lynch Says Battling Beth Phoenix In Ireland Is Her Dream Match

Becky Lynch has named her dream match as a bout against Beth Phoenix in Ireland. The WWE star recently spoke during a Q&A on SigningLive about what her perfect pick for a match would be, and named the WWE Hall of Famer as her opponent.

“I think it’s got to be in Dublin, Ireland,” Lynch said (per Fightful). “It’s got to be in Croke. I think my opponent, and this is a match I’ve been trying to get for a long time, would be Beth Phoenix. I’ve been trying to get her in the ring and whoop her ass for a long time now.”

She continued, “It’s just not happening. I wan to know why is that? Why is that Beth Phoenix? Why won’t you fight me?”

Phoenix’s last match was at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023.