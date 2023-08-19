Various News: Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Now on Fortnite, Maki Itoh and Nick Gage Take Shot At Matt Cardona, IPWA Announces Return Show

– Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair are now available for purchase as playable characters in Fortnite.

And New: Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch make their entrance to the island. Purchasable in the Item Shop now! pic.twitter.com/xs8K0jLF4w — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 17, 2023

– In posts on Twitter, both Maki Itoh and Nick Gage have their thoughts on Matt Cardona, calling him a “pussy.”

matt cardona is a pussy https://t.co/aslA9e1p0O — 伊藤麻希 Maki Itoh (@maki_itoh) August 19, 2023

– IPWA Wrestling has announced their return event, The Young & The Wrestlers, for October 16th at Cinema City Glilot in Israel. The announcement reads:

IPWA Wrestling & Gery Roif Proudly Present:

The Young & The Wrestlers – October 16th from Cinema City Glilot, ISRAEL.

A wrestling show with the best young talent from all over the world.

Featuring Former WWE NXT UK Superstar, Aleah James, “Warrior Barbie” Harley Hudson from Liverpool,

Safire Reed, the 19 Year Old Sensation from the UK, “The Israeli Action Figure” Gal Barkay, who’s killing itin promotions all over the United States, Yuval Goldshmit, who thrilled fans against Sammy Guevera and is making it big time in Germany and Holland, our own Gaya Glass, who’s undefeated in our IPWA ring and making huge rounds in Germany and Holland as well. Our IPWA Women’s Champion – The Legendary Emersyn Jayne, whose bout with Safire Reed guarantees to steal the show. Veterans like the legendary Jumping Lee and “BlonDevil” Chris Korvinn in addition to up and coming superstars like Ken Kerbis, Daniel Kochkin, Yonathan Goldshmit, “Big” Yarin Elkariff, Tye Clodd and Oscar Vice. On this night, we will hold a special one night tournament to crown a new IPWA World Champion!!! Eight wrestlers will have the opportunity, but only one will prevail and walk out of Cinema City with the prestigious IPWA title.

Wrestling Superstar and successful musician Lior Libman will be the host of the show.

An exciting wrestling show in a professional ring with thrilling moves, emphasizing the art and techniques of professional wrestling, without violent elements.

IPWA Wrestling has a rich history of over 22 years, founded by Gery Roif in 2001. Including “Makkat Medina” on the Bip Channel, featuring WWE Legend Tatanka (who also won our title), Our beloved champion, Matt Sydal (Evan Bourne), who due AEW obligations will take a little break from us, The legendary Kevin Von Erich, Sammy Guevara, DX’s Billy Gunn, Darby Allin, Former WWE Cruiserweight, ECW Tag Team champion, Little Guido Nunzio and former ROH World champion Jay Lethal.

Our dream is to hold shows at the venue every couple months and grow together with you, the fans. All in one purpose – to put Professional Wrestling on the map, just like it is in other countries. Together I’m sure we will prevail!

This is show is dedicated to you – the fans, with lots and lots of love.

The length: 3 hours

Date: 16.10.23

Ticket Price: 100nis

Door open: 19:30

Free Meet & Greet: 19:00

Click here to buy tickets.