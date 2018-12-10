Becky Lynch Blacked Out After Being Hit By Nia Jax, Talks Being The Man

– Becky Lynch appeared on Ariel Helwani’s show and discussed her current run in WWE, being hit by Nia Jax and more. Highlights are below, per WZ’s Bill Pritchard:

On here her belief in being The Man comes from: “It’s just constantly going out there, constantly grinding, constantly achieving different things. It’s a small little step, it’s moving forward, and any time I’m working out or whatever it is, it’s saying to myself ‘don’t stop and just keep moving’. You just got to keep moving, and eventually, you get that confidence in yourself and it’s not tricking yourself into confidence, it’s from actions. At Money In The Bank, every time I climbed that ladder, you could hear the fans were right behind me and they wanted me to succeed and they wanted me to win. I could hear them rooting me on and it drove me. Of course then people were using nefarious means—and they have been for years—to beat me. It came to a point where enough was enough and I saw people doing these things to get ahead, and I said if that person’s getting ahead—they don’t have half the skills, they don’t have half the passion that I do—if they’re getting ahead and beating me time and time again, then I have to do something and I have to believe in myself. If I don’t, then nobody else will.”

On where her huge following has come from: “I don’t know that that’s all of the sudden, I thinkit’s just more prominent now. What I’ve felt I’ve always been blessed with in my entire time I’ve been with WWE, is I’ve always had a connection with the audience. They’ve always backed me, they’ve always supported me; it didn’t matter how low on the totem pole I was. It obviously wasn’t the groundswell that we’re having now, but they were always there. I think they could relate—anyone could relate to a person who’s not naturally gifted and works hard, and says the right thing, but is constantly overlooked. [Someone who is] trying everything possible to realize their dreams, but maybe they don’t have the right pedigree, or maybe they don’t have the right backing, or whatever it is. I think someone can see how much I love it. I think that comes across to the audience, it comes across on screen, and I think they know how much I appreciate them and I think it’s a mutual respect.”

On her injury at Nia Jax’s hands: “I got a concussion and I broke my nose, so I was in the hospital that night after the event. I completely blacked out after I got hit, but I rolled to the ropes, got up again and I guess my auto-pilot kicked in and I smashed half of RAW, including ‘Ronnie’ Rousey. So it turns out that my auto-pilot is a bad ass too. So then I ended up in the hospital, I got checked out and showed up to SmackDown the following day and tried to fight, but they’ve got very strict concussion protocols. They wouldn’t let me fight. I showed up to Survivor Series hoping that I could get in there, hoping they would let me fight; they wouldn’t let me fight. I showed up to work the next week, and they said enough is enough until you get cleared, so I did everything in the meantime to get cleared. I took my rest, which was the hardest possible thing for me to do because I’m used to going for 300 days a year, working out seven days a week. I took my rest, I took my fish oil and my CBD oil, things that were supposed to help get my brain better. Now I still have the broken nose, but it’s nothing I can’t fight through.”

On good things possibly coming from the incident: “Hopefully it will lead to bigger and better things, because the fight that people want to see now is me versus Ronnie. They do want to see it on a bigger stage, and I think Wrestlemania is a pretty damn big stage!”