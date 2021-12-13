wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Blames Child For Loss To Sasha Banks At Smackdown Taping
December 13, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, Sasha Banks defeated Becky Lynch in a dark match following this past Friday’s Smackdown in Los Angeles. A clip has made its online showing Lynch moments after the match, where she blames a young fan for the loss.
Lynch says the fan distracted her and the next time WWE is in town, it would be those two fighting. Lynch later joked on Twitter that she was petitioning to have the kid banned from future events.
Lol Becky blaming a fan for her loss. I love her playfulnesses with the young fans. pic.twitter.com/HXKEG5h1De
— Gracie the 4HW fan 🏴🏴 (@Baby_Face_Grace) December 11, 2021
I’m petitioning to have her banned from all future events. https://t.co/dDIwT35dsM
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 12, 2021
