Becky Lynch Blames Child For Loss To Sasha Banks At Smackdown Taping

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Raw

As we previously reported, Sasha Banks defeated Becky Lynch in a dark match following this past Friday’s Smackdown in Los Angeles. A clip has made its online showing Lynch moments after the match, where she blames a young fan for the loss.

Lynch says the fan distracted her and the next time WWE is in town, it would be those two fighting. Lynch later joked on Twitter that she was petitioning to have the kid banned from future events.

