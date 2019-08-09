Becky Lynch Blasts Sasha Banks, Says She Couldn’t Handle Losing

– Becky Lynch was asked by Sky Sports about the possibility of facing Sasha Banks, who hasn’t been around since WrestleMania 35. Lynch didn’t hold back in her response.

“If Sasha Banks could hack it and she didn’t get her jacket, and she’s off crying like Ronda Rousey, then I would love to face her. But unfortunately, she couldn’t take losing. She lost the Tag Team Championship, and she was gone. Some people can’t hack losing. They can’t step up; they can’t realize when you lose it’s just a chance to get better, it’s a chance to learn; it’s a chance to grow. Instead, she wants to talk about, ‘Oh the freakin’ wind and the butterflies and the freakin’ cocoons and I’m the rabbit that’s coming from the earth and the soil’ and whatever else she wants to put on her little freakin’ social media crap. Come find me, Sasha, if you want it!”

