WWE News: Becky Lynch Burns Ronda Rousey in Heated Twitter Exchange, Elias Visits Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh

November 24, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Earlier this week, Ronda Rousey responded to a tweet by Becky Lynch talking about being in doctor jail. Rousey accused Lynch of taking a “paid vacation” in order to extend her title reign. Not one to let such an insult go, Becky Lynch responded to Rousey. You can check out that exchange below.

Lynch wrote to the former UFC champion, “I’ve never seen a judo ‘master’ get so easily thrown, Ronnie. I’m convinced you let one of your turkeys at the ranch peck these replies out. Which one of them wrote this one, Shayna?”

CBS Local Pittsburgh covered WWE Superstar Elias visiting a children’s hospital in the city. You can check out some photos and a video of his visit that were posted on social media below.

