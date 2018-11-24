WWE News: Becky Lynch Burns Ronda Rousey in Heated Twitter Exchange, Elias Visits Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh

– Earlier this week, Ronda Rousey responded to a tweet by Becky Lynch talking about being in doctor jail. Rousey accused Lynch of taking a “paid vacation” in order to extend her title reign. Not one to let such an insult go, Becky Lynch responded to Rousey. You can check out that exchange below.

Lynch wrote to the former UFC champion, “I’ve never seen a judo ‘master’ get so easily thrown, Ronnie. I’m convinced you let one of your turkeys at the ranch peck these replies out. Which one of them wrote this one, Shayna?”

This is me right now trying to get out of doctor jail so I can remind some people exactly who I am pic.twitter.com/7MxDRtiZpW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 21, 2018

Dr Jail? Looks like Dr paid vacation where you get to sit on your ass extending your title reign while trying to think of witty tweets in an attempt to stay relevant. Bet your jokes mocking @EdgeRatedR aren’t so funny now, huh? Try not to bump your nose getting out of that thing — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) November 22, 2018

I’ve never seen a judo ‘master’ get so easily thrown, Ronnie. I’m convinced you let one of your turkeys at the ranch peck these replies out. Which one of them wrote this one, Shayna? https://t.co/i4IdOP8ESh — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 23, 2018

– CBS Local Pittsburgh covered WWE Superstar Elias visiting a children’s hospital in the city. You can check out some photos and a video of his visit that were posted on social media below.