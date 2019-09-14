wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Bayley Fans ‘Snitches,’ This Week in Gifs, Rey Mysterio Shows Off New Action Figure
– Earlier today, Becky Lynch responded to a tweet from WWE Smackdown women’s champion after Bayley commented on an earlier tweet by Lynch, “Haha dude why didn’t you @ me? Luckily my loyal fans tagged me. But okay you win that one, I accept defeat….. Will you be able to do the same on Sunday?” As previously reported, Lynch had mocked Bayley for not appearing in a new Smackdown Fox ad despite being the current reigning women’s champion for the brand.
Becky Lynch responded, “Bayley fans are snitches confirmed.” You can check out that exchange below.
Haha dude why didn’t you @ me? Luckily my loyal fans tagged me. But okay you win that one, I accept defeat….. Will you be able to do the same on Sunday? 😏 https://t.co/qEFk5WrWFz
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) September 12, 2019
Bayley fans are snitches confirmed.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 13, 2019
– WWE highlighted “This Week in GIFs” for WWE programming.
– WWE released a video of Rey Mysterio showing off his new WWE Network Spotlight action figure. You can check out that video below. The new action figure arrives this fall at Target stores.
More Trending Stories
- Charlotte Flair On Who WWE’s Next Breakout Women’s Star Is, Next Step of Women’s Evolution
- Aleister Black Shuts Down Rumor That Eric Bischoff Thinks He’s Too Satanic for FOX
- Eric Bischoff on How Ready to Rumble Was Pitched, His Original Role in the Film
- Impact Wrestling Talent Reportedly Not Happy With Management Over Killer Kross Situation