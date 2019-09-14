WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Bayley Fans ‘Snitches,’ This Week in Gifs, Rey Mysterio Shows Off New Action Figure

– Earlier today, Becky Lynch responded to a tweet from WWE Smackdown women’s champion after Bayley commented on an earlier tweet by Lynch, “Haha dude why didn’t you @ me? Luckily my loyal fans tagged me. But okay you win that one, I accept defeat….. Will you be able to do the same on Sunday?” As previously reported, Lynch had mocked Bayley for not appearing in a new Smackdown Fox ad despite being the current reigning women’s champion for the brand.

Becky Lynch responded, “Bayley fans are snitches confirmed.” You can check out that exchange below.

– WWE highlighted “This Week in GIFs” for WWE programming.

– WWE released a video of Rey Mysterio showing off his new WWE Network Spotlight action figure. You can check out that video below. The new action figure arrives this fall at Target stores.