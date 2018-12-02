Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Charlotte Flair ‘Bootleg Becky,’ Latest Sheamus Workout Video

December 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch WWE Evolution WWE Network

– Becky Lynch took another opportunity for a shot at Charlotte Flair on Twitter, calling her “Bootleg Becky.” You can see the post below, which was in response to a post from WWE hyping the Smackdown Women’s Championship Triple Threat match at TLC:

– YouTuber and singer Jason Chen appeared on the latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel. You can see it below:

