WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Charlotte Flair ‘Bootleg Becky,’ Latest Sheamus Workout Video
– Becky Lynch took another opportunity for a shot at Charlotte Flair on Twitter, calling her “Bootleg Becky.” You can see the post below, which was in response to a post from WWE hyping the Smackdown Women’s Championship Triple Threat match at TLC:
Full focus.
Full history-makers. #WWETLC #TLCMatch@BeckyLynchWWE @MsCharlotteWWE @WWEAsuka pic.twitter.com/2MwxC2MNz9
— WWE (@WWE) December 1, 2018
As usual, doesn’t matter where you put me on the card – I am the main event. The Man v The Empress v The Man…I mean Bootleg Becky…I mean Charlotte. #WWETLC https://t.co/bIv0ItgZ3s
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 1, 2018
– YouTuber and singer Jason Chen appeared on the latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel. You can see it below: