WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Charlotte Flair ‘Bootleg Becky,’ Latest Sheamus Workout Video

– Becky Lynch took another opportunity for a shot at Charlotte Flair on Twitter, calling her “Bootleg Becky.” You can see the post below, which was in response to a post from WWE hyping the Smackdown Women’s Championship Triple Threat match at TLC:

As usual, doesn’t matter where you put me on the card – I am the main event. The Man v The Empress v The Man…I mean Bootleg Becky…I mean Charlotte. #WWETLC https://t.co/bIv0ItgZ3s — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 1, 2018

– YouTuber and singer Jason Chen appeared on the latest video from Sheamus’ Celtic Warrior Workouts channel. You can see it below: