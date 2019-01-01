Becky Lynch Calls Out John Cena, Teams Up For Mixed Tag Match on Smackdown (Video)

– WWE has released highlights from the Becky Lynch/John Cena segment from Smackdown, as well as their mixed tag team match. You can see the clips below. Lynch came out to interrupt Cena’s in-ring promo where he talked about his busy 2018 away from WWE. Lynch called Cena out, saying, “Nikki wouldn’t be the only woman dropping you.”

However, the two ended up teaming up when Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega came out. Lynch eventually tossed Cena out of the ring and picked up the win by making Vega submit to the Dis-Arm Her.