WWE News: Becky Lynch Wants a Fight With Sasha Banks, Poll on Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe

– Becky Lynch isn’t one to let a good social media opportunity pass her by, and she focused in on Sasha Banks on Friday. Lynch posted to Banks, who reportedly tried to quit WWE this past weekend, trying to entice her into a fight:

Speculation on Banks’ WWE status intensified after it was noted that she has unfollowed the main @WWE Twitter account, as well as that of Vince McMahon. It is worth noting though that she is still following the @WWENXT and @WWECommunity accounts, as well as most of the WWE roster.

– WWE’s posted a poll on WWE.com asking fans if Samoa Joe can put Braun Strowman to sleep. As of this writing, the results are:

* No, The Monster Among Men won’t let that happen: 76%

* Yes, the Coquina Clutch is the most dangerous weapon in Joe’s arsenal and we saw what it did to Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania: 24%