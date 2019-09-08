Becky Lynch Calls Out Stephanie McMahon on Twitter, Stephanie Responds

– Becky Lynch still wants her match with Stephanie McMahon, but Stephanie doesn’t seem all that eager to face The Man. Lynch, if you will recall had a feud (with no matches) with McMahon in the lead up to WrestleMania 35, when Stephanie suspended Lynch over refusing to see a doctor to get her knee injury clear.

After McMahon shared a WWE tweet promoting Lynch’s new ESPN promos, Lynch took to Twitter to ask, “Anymore thoughts on you fighting me in front of lots of people?” As you can see, Stephanie didn’t seem too eager to oblige Lynch: