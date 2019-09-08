wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Calls Out Stephanie McMahon on Twitter, Stephanie Responds
– Becky Lynch still wants her match with Stephanie McMahon, but Stephanie doesn’t seem all that eager to face The Man. Lynch, if you will recall had a feud (with no matches) with McMahon in the lead up to WrestleMania 35, when Stephanie suspended Lynch over refusing to see a doctor to get her knee injury clear.
After McMahon shared a WWE tweet promoting Lynch’s new ESPN promos, Lynch took to Twitter to ask, “Anymore thoughts on you fighting me in front of lots of people?” As you can see, Stephanie didn’t seem too eager to oblige Lynch:
“The Man” takes over @espn! Watch @BeckyLynchWWE star in TWO of the newest #ThisIsSportsCenter commercials. https://t.co/GVuvetsPsW
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 6, 2019
Anymore thoughts on you fighting me in front of lots of people?
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 6, 2019
I think you have the wrong Boss @BeckyLynchWWE, good luck against @SashaBanksWWE at #ClashOfChampions next Sunday! @WWE https://t.co/6pUOHgd2I5
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 8, 2019
More Trending Stories
- David Starr Explains How His Heel Character Called WALTER a ‘Sellout,’ Discusses Problems With WWE Scooping Up Indie Talent
- Impact Wrestling Night 2 of TV Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
- Jim Ross on Randy Orton’s Babyface Turn in 2004, Why It Didn’t Work, Vince Not Thinking Orton Was Ready
- Bruce Prichard on Why Rick Martel Isn’t in the Hall of Fame, Martel Never Getting a Singles Title Run