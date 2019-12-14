wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Out Taylor Swift For Using ‘The Man’, WWE Now To Host TLC Preview Tomorrow, Smackdown In Three Minutes

December 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch WWE Hell in a Cell

– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch called out Taylor Swift for again using the phrase ‘The Man’, in reference to herself. Swift previously released a song with the same name.

Swift wrote: “When you’re pretttttty sure that if you were a man, you’d be the man.

Lynch replied: “When you’re prettttty sure that Taytay is copying your homework.

– WWE Now will have a preview of TLC tomorrow night, with hosts Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome, as well as special guests Baron Corbin and Buddy Murphy.

– WWE has posted a video showing last night’s episode of Smackdown in only three minutes.

