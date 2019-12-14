wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Calls Out Taylor Swift For Using ‘The Man’, WWE Now To Host TLC Preview Tomorrow, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– In a post on Twitter, Becky Lynch called out Taylor Swift for again using the phrase ‘The Man’, in reference to herself. Swift previously released a song with the same name.
Swift wrote: “When you’re pretttttty sure that if you were a man, you’d be the man.”
Lynch replied: “When you’re prettttty sure that Taytay is copying your homework.”
When you’re prettttty sure that Taytay is copying your homework. 🙄 https://t.co/98dTTPkl2R
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 14, 2019
– WWE Now will have a preview of TLC tomorrow night, with hosts Cathy Kelley and Mike Rome, as well as special guests Baron Corbin and Buddy Murphy.
.@catherinekelley & @MikeRomeWWE will host a special #WWETLC edition of #WWENow with King @BaronCorbinWWE & @WWE_Murphy TOMORROW at 3 p.m. ET/noon PT on @Facebook @Twitter & @YouTube! https://t.co/o3a0Y8HfqK
— WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2019
– WWE has posted a video showing last night’s episode of Smackdown in only three minutes.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Reacts to the NWO Being Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, If He Should Be Inducted As Part of the Group, If He Will Induct Them
- Jim Ross Discusses Ric Flair Throwing A Punch At Mick Foley Backstage at RAW in 2004, Describes The Fight
- Chelsea Green Has More to Say On Fans Chanting For Zack Ryder During Her Matches
- Austin Aries Discusses Why Jim Cornette Dislikes Him, Cornette Telling Story About Aries Taking Bump That Made His ‘D*ck Not Work’