Becky Lynch: ‘Nattie’s Been Letting Canada Down Her Whole Career’

– Cathy Kelley spoke to Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch following her win at last night’s Summerslam. Lynch defeated Natalya by submission to pick up the victory. You can check out that video below. During the interview, Lynch declared that Natalya has been letting down Canada her whole career.

Lynch stated on the statement made with her win, “Anything you can do I can do better. And I don’t care if I didn’t win with that, but I’m not just a one-trick pony. I’m not just a two-trick pony. I’m not just a three-trick pony. I’m not just a four thousand-trick pony, I can do it all and I said that I would and I did, and I proved that tonight.”

Becky Lynch also added that she’s Canada’s new hero, stating, “Nattie’s been letting Canada down her whole career. Tonight was no different.”

Last night’s WWE Summerslam 2019 card was held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The event was broadcast live on the WWE Network. You can check out 411’s coverage of the event RIGHT HERE.