Becky Lynch Says She Can’t Move On Until She Beats Nia Jax

During an appearance on The Bump (via Fightful), Becky Lynch spoke about her match with Nia Jax on tonight’s WWE RAW and how she sees it as a must-win. Lynch will then move on to face Rhea Ripley at Wrestlemania.

She said: “Yeah. Look, have you ever known me to take the easy way out? No. The thing is, I won’t be able to move on and become the best version of me if I have that thing in the back of my head that says ‘Nia Jax has got the upper hand’ or ‘Nia Jax has beaten me,’ or ‘you couldn’t beat Nia Jax.’ So these are the things that I have to overcome so that I can go on to beat Rhea Ripley. Yeah. Beforehand, I said there was this lie that Nia Jax created The Man, and it is a lie. How many people have gotten bloody faces and not gone on to do the things that I have done? But I said if I can’t end that lie, then I need to end her, and I haven’t ended it. So I need to do that before I take that title back. I need to. I have to. Then she’s gonna keep doing. This is what Nia Jax is, she’s a bully. So if you don’t stand up to her, if you don’t end her, she’s gonna keep doing it.“