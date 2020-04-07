wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Celebrates Full Uninterrupted Year as Champion
– Becky Lynch reaches a prestigious milestone for her title run as Raw women’s champion today. She has now held the title for 365 straight days since she won it from Ronda Rousey on April 7, 2019 at WrestleMania 35 in the main event. You can check out WWE’s full announcement on the milestone below:
Becky Lynch celebrates one year as Raw Women’s Champion
She’s “The Man,” Raw’s resident Lass Kicker, and now Becky Lynch can add a new moniker to her list: Yearlong Champion.
Lynch’s reign as Raw Women’s Champion began on April 7, 2019, when she defeated Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey in the first-ever women’s main event of WrestleMania. Since then, The Man has held her title for 365 straight days and survived nearly a dozen televised defenses against such opponents as Lacey Evans, Natalya, Sasha Banks and, most recently, Shayna Baszler at this year’s WrestleMania.
Lynch joins an exclusive group of Superstar women who have held a championship for a full, uninterrupted year; the list includes WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Asuka and Lynch’s WrestleMania challenger, The Queen of Spades.
Also joining Becky in the full-year family is WALTER, who has held the NXT UK Championship since April 5, 2019.
Join WWE.com in congratulating The Man on this incredible accomplishment!
.@BeckyLynchWWE joins an exclusive group of women who have held a championship for a full, uninterrupted year.
Congratulations to #TheMan! https://t.co/4a9QttcwuG
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2020
