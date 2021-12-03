Becky Lynch Celebrates Achieving Unique WWE Milestone

Becky Lynch is celebrating a WWE milestone of her own devising, marking the moment on Twitter today. The Raw Women’s Champion posted to Twitter noting that she has been a reigning champion for every active day she’s had with WWE since WrestleMania 35, naming it “#Becky500.” She wrote:

“I’ve been champion every active day I’ve been with WWE since Wrestlemania 35 . Today marks #Becky500 , and that is so very cool. Won’t be ending anytime soon either.”

Lynch won the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35 and held them both until she lost the Smackdown Championship to Charlotte Flair at Money in the Bank 2019. She held the Raw title until she relinquished it on May 11th, 2020 due to her pregnancy and went on hiatus. She won the Smackdown Women’s Title from Bianca Belair on her return at SummerSlam in August and then exchanged it to Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women’s Title when they switched brands in October.