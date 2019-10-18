wrestling / News

WWE News: Becky Lynch Celebrating Maniversary, Bayley Set For Miz TV Tonight, Highlights From NXT UK

October 18, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch Raw 2-4-16

– It has been one year since Becky Lynch declared that she was ‘The Man’, so she’s currently celebrating her ‘MANiversary.’

She wrote on Twitter: “One year ago today I said the words, ‘I am The Man’ and it started the greatest 12 month ascent in WWE history. I was trying to turn on you, but you wouldn’t let me. You were all right. Thank you.

– Bayley will appear on Miz TV tonight on Friday Night Smackdown, presumably to explain her look and attitude change, as well as talk about becoming the new Smackdown Women’s Champion.

– Here are highlights from last night’s NXT UK:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bayley, Becky Lynch, NXT UK, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading