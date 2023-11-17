Becky Lynch on Celebrity Jeopardy Draws Highest Viewership This Season

PWInsider reports that this week’s episode of ABC’s Celebrity Jeopardy, which featured Becky Lynch, drew the highest viewership of the season. The show had 4,235,000 viewers, up from the previous week’s 3,860,000. It had an 0.51 in the key 18-49 demo, which is also the best of the season. That’s up from 0.43 the week before.

Lynch’s appearance was also notable due to her poor performance. She only got one question right, which was Final Jeopardy, and finished last with $1,000. Rachel Dratch won the game with $33,601, narrowly defeating Macaulay Culkin ($33,600).