Becky Lynch’s Celebrity Jeopardy! Episode Sees Rating, Audience Jump

Becky Lynch didn’t do great on Celebrity Jeopardy!, though she helped the episode get a bump in the ratings. Fightful reports that the episode, which saw Lynch compete against Macaulay Culkin and Rachel Dratch, draw a 0.51 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 4.235 million viewers. That’s up from the previous week’s 0.43 demo rating and 3.860 million viewers. The audience was a season high for the show.

Lynch was only able to get one answer right, namely the Final Jeopardy round, and earned $30,000 for Connor’s Cure.