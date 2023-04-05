Becky Lynch on Changing the View of Women in Sports Entertainment

– During a recent interview with Upfront, Becky Lynch discussed changing the view of women in sports entertainment. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com)

Becky Lynch on changing the view of women in sports: “I’ve been lucky enough to be in a spot where I’ve been able to change the way people view women in sports or in sports entertainment and wrestling. Usually there would be one token women’s match on a card, and we’ve thrown all that out the window.”

On wanting to headline on WrestleMania: “I always wanted to main event WrestleMania. That was always my goal, but I never wanted it to be a courtesy act. I never wanted it to be like, ‘Oh, here we go, the women are main eventing WrestleMania.’ I wanted it to be because there was no other option than us, that the story was so undeniably good, that it was the best story, and I think the best story should always win the main event of WrestleMania, gender aside, and that was what we got.”