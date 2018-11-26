Quantcast

 

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Continue War of Words With MMA Horsewomen

November 26, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch

– The Twitter feud between Becky Lynch and the MMA Horsewomen continued today, and it has now brought Marina Shafir into the mix. Lynch and Charlotte Flair fired off at Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, with Flair noting that a picture of her attacking Rousey at Survivor Series was only missing Baszler, Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. That prompted Shafir to respond to her and Lynch, the latter of whom said the MMA Horsewomen “ran from another sport that beat you.”

You can see the posts below:

