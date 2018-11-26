Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Continue War of Words With MMA Horsewomen

– The Twitter feud between Becky Lynch and the MMA Horsewomen continued today, and it has now brought Marina Shafir into the mix. Lynch and Charlotte Flair fired off at Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, with Flair noting that a picture of her attacking Rousey at Survivor Series was only missing Baszler, Shafir and Jessamyn Duke. That prompted Shafir to respond to her and Lynch, the latter of whom said the MMA Horsewomen “ran from another sport that beat you.”

You can see the posts below:

The only thing that bonds you, Ronnie & I wanna say Mary & Jessica? is you all ran from another sport that beat you. So make no mistake, if I chose to ‘drop’ anything it will be you, not your name. BTW, give my best to your leader & her hurty mouth. I’m stronger everyday, is she? https://t.co/WOmW7loYhT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 26, 2018

Awe that real cute baby girl.. How long did it take you to ‘act’ like you didn’t know who we were? LOL — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) November 26, 2018