wrestling / News
Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey Set For ESPN SportsCenter Tomorrow
March 25, 2019 | Posted by
– The WrestleMania main eventers will be on ESPN tomorrow in Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey. WWE’s PR Twitter account announced today that the three will appear on the show at 7:45 AM ET to discuss their match at the PPV. The match was confirmed as the main event of WrestleMania 35 earlier today.
In addition, the post notes that Roman Reigns will appear on ESPN’s First Takes at 11 AM ET.
After watching @RondaRousey @BeckyLynchWWE & @MsCharlotteWWE on @SportsCenter stay tuned for the @WWE Superstar @WWERomanReigns on @FirstTake at 11am ET. In the coming days you can also catch the #BigDog on @SportsCenter @E60 @ESPNDeportes & @stephenasmith @WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/E6X2pvdynX
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) March 25, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Big Show Reveals That The Undertaker Once Texted Him a Picture of His Genitals
- Taryn Terrell Appears as Mud Wrestler in Netflix’s Motley Crue Biopic (Pics)
- Vince Russo Explains What Happened Backstage To Triple H After Kliq Curtain Call, Says Bruce Prichard Wanted To Fire Triple H
- Bruce Prichard On Why There Were No Plans For Hulk Hogan At Wrestlemania X