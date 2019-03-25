Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey Set For ESPN SportsCenter Tomorrow

– The WrestleMania main eventers will be on ESPN tomorrow in Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair & Ronda Rousey. WWE’s PR Twitter account announced today that the three will appear on the show at 7:45 AM ET to discuss their match at the PPV. The match was confirmed as the main event of WrestleMania 35 earlier today.

In addition, the post notes that Roman Reigns will appear on ESPN’s First Takes at 11 AM ET.