Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Traded Shots on Twitter Before Smackdown

April 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair Becky Lynch Smackdown 11-30-18

– Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair continued their non-stop war of words on social media before their confrontation on Smackdown tonight. The two, who are set for a face-to-face on tonight’s show, got into it after Lynch promoted the segment with a knock to Flair. That of course brought out Flair’s on comments accusing Lynch of “bullying” and “body shaming”:

Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

