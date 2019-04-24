Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair Traded Shots on Twitter Before Smackdown

– Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair continued their non-stop war of words on social media before their confrontation on Smackdown tonight. The two, who are set for a face-to-face on tonight’s show, got into it after Lynch promoted the segment with a knock to Flair. That of course brought out Flair’s on comments accusing Lynch of “bullying” and “body shaming”:

For the first time since the last time, it’ll be me and Charlotte Flair face-to-face tonight, while she shouts and I try to move on for the love of God. pic.twitter.com/2TNBB6iUWl — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 23, 2019

She can’t stop talking about me. Can’t stop bullying me. Can’t stop body shaming me. Why? Because she can’t do it without me. No number of belts can hide that. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ZaFT0zBoWh — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 23, 2019

