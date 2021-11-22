Becky Lynch Reveals What She Told Charlotte Flair After WWE Survivor Series Match

Becky Lynch was victorious in her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE Survivor Series, and after her win, the current Raw Women’s Champion was interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and discussed the emotions surrounding the match, whether she thinks the feud is over between the two, and much more. Here are some of the highlights (via Fightful):

Becky Lynch on the emotions surrounding her match with Charlotte Flair: “Before we went out, I got very emotional just because of the journey we went through that we were the best of friends and we’ve been through everything together and when I went out there, I just wanted to rip her head off. I wanted to hurt her as much as I possibly could. That’s a lot of emotion because I wanted to maim her and hurt her. That’s somebody I used to be so close to. I told you how this has gone so sour and I don’t think it really hit me until tonight how sad that all is. We went out there and killed each other and hit each other as hard as we could and we wanted to hurt each other. I told her I’m the better person and she can’t accept it so she’s going to cry to her dad and cry to everybody else, but there’s no denying it now. It started in Brooklyn and it ended in Brooklyn.”

On whether she thinks the feud is over between the two: “Unless she wants to try again, but I don’t know how many times I need to prove I’m the better woman. She’s strong, so strong, and hits so hard, but I couldn’t quit. When I was in the armbar, I said, ‘You better break it because I’m not tapping.’ It was very hard. There might not be anybody that hits as hard as Charlotte. To overcome everything. It didn’t matter how I beat her, I’m just glad I beat her. I would have liked to tap her out or pin her or knock her out, but a win is a win. I’m a little disappointed that I didn’t make her tap, knock her head against the canvas, knock her out, that I didn’t get the three count. I’m a little disappointed about that. I got the three count, but not the way I wanted.”

On how the animosity between the two made for lots of distractions: “When you’re going in with this much animosity, it’s so much stress because you have so much hatred and carrying around that hatred is hard for anybody. Knowing there is people out there that hate you as much as I hate her. It’s a lot of hatred and animosity. Carrying that around for a full week. Her dad is coming at me. The whole thing was very stressful and I’m trying to do all these appearances and get these workouts in, but I was very distracted all week.”

On what she said to Charlotte after the match: “I said ‘go cry about it. You can talk your shit, but I’m better than you.’ I said a lot of stuff.”