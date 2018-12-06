WWE News: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Signings Happening Soon, Tickets For Live Events On Sale Tomorrow, New Mixed Match Challenge on WWE Network

– Becky Lynch has signing tomorrow at iPlay America in Freehold, New Jersey. Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair has a signing on February 11 in Las Vegas at the Cricket Wireless Store.

– The latest episode of Mixed Match Challenge is now on the WWE Network.

– Tickets for NXT Takeover: New York, post-Wrestlemania 35 TV tapings and the 2019 Royal Rumble AXXESS sessions go on sale tomorrow. Tickets for live events in Dekalb, Illinois (February 9) , Saginaw, Michigan (February 10) and Fort Wayne, Indiana (February 10) also go on sale tomorrow.