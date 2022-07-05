wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)
July 5, 2022 | Posted by
– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
Love the amount of trust and respect between @WWEAsuka and @BeckyLynchWWE. After the finale spot, you can see them checking in on each other. Great match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OGAXINbd7v
— joey 🇺🇦 (@please_shower) July 5, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Adam Cole On The Original Plan For Undisputed Era, Being Asked About Adding More Members
- Tony Khan On His Reaction To AEW Blood & Guts Match, How Having Big Roster Helped Forbidden Door
- Ruby Soho, Bayley and Others React To Liv Morgan’s Money in the Bank Wins
- Note On Who Vignette That Aired On Money in the Bank Represents (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)