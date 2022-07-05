wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

July 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Image Credit: WWE

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:

article topics :

Asuka, Becky Lynch, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

