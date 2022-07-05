Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:

Love the amount of trust and respect between @WWEAsuka and @BeckyLynchWWE. After the finale spot, you can see them checking in on each other. Great match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OGAXINbd7v — joey 🇺🇦 (@please_shower) July 5, 2022