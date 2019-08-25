wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Cheers Seth Rollins On As He Plays Video Games Against Samoa Joe

August 24, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Becky Lynch Seth Rollins WWE Stomping Grounds

Here’s the latest UpUpDownDown video featuring UpUpDownDown Champion Samoa Joe taking on Seth Rollins at Arm Wrestling in Track and Field II. Becky Lynch is seated behind Seth and cheers him on as he plays.

Becky Lynch, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins

