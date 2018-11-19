Becky Lynch and Chris Jericho Trade Shots On Twitter

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho asked his fans about which female superstars should face each other at Wrestlemania, with Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax as possibilities. Lynch responded to this, which led to a back and forth of insults between the two.

Nope, that was me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018

Yes for sure! With an assist to @NiaJaxWWE for breaking your face of course. https://t.co/e5bBQTUGXh — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) November 19, 2018

The suckerpunch drew blood for sure. Little known fact though: I actually got the concussion from trying to listen to your last “album.” — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 19, 2018