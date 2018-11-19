Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Becky Lynch and Chris Jericho Trade Shots On Twitter

November 19, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Becky Lynch

In a post on Twitter, Chris Jericho asked his fans about which female superstars should face each other at Wrestlemania, with Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Nia Jax as possibilities. Lynch responded to this, which led to a back and forth of insults between the two.

article topics :

Becky Lynch, Chris Jericho, Joseph Lee

