Becky Lynch Reveals Why She Took a Hiatus From Wrestling

– Becky Lynch discussed her seven-year hiatus from wrestling and more during her episode of WWE Chronicle. You can read some highlights below per Wrestling Inc:

On her improving her wrestling skills early on: “So I decided I was gonna get fit. And I was an unconventional kid, I didn’t want to go to a gym. So I was gonna take up kickboxing, but low and behold my brother found out that they were opening a school in Bray [County Wicklow], which was about an hour and half from where I lived. [It was] opened by Fergal Devitt/Finn Balor. I was the only girl in the place. And I expected to go in and see like a warehouse, and a bunch of big tough guys, and a wrestling ring, and a big sign on the door. I walk in to this little school gym. There were 6 blue, padded mats on the ground, and there’s a bunch of skinny teenage lads with their hair trying to grow it, trying to look like the Hardy Boyz. And I was like, alright, this is it, here I am. And you have to believe me when I say I was awful. I was God awful. Most uncoordinated, couldn’t pick up a damn thing, but my God did I love it. And I was just – I couldn’t believe that I was getting to do it.”

On taking a hiatus from wrestling in the mid-’00s: “I left for seven years. Seven years. It was a lot of self sabotage, like, people talk about the fear of failure, right? But they also don’t talk enough, I think, about the fear of success. Because at the time, I was 19 and I was doing well. And I was making a name for myself. I also didn’t really have any support, or any backing, or any guidance. Like, my mom didn’t want me wrestling. And if you weren’t in WWE you were off fending for yourself and I wasn’t making a lot of money. I’d make like, what? $50 dollars a weekend, if even. So it was just a lot of, I got so in my head. I got to succeed, I got to succeed, I got to succeed, I got to succeed. But then it was like, oh, but what if I do? And what if I’m not good enough? Ya know? And all these things. So I kinda got depressed, I got confused, I got lost, I got hurt in a match, and I kinda used that as an excuse to kinda step away. And I couldn’t even face up to the fact that I couldn’t face up to it. I had to hide behind the excuse of, oh, I’m hurt. Which is why I think I take extra exception to when I’m genuinely hurt and people are calling me out like I’m hiding behind something.”

On using her past issues to fuel her current character: “I completely lost myself. And what we see here, we see me being built up, and me changing and me taking over. That’s all from below zero that I’ve had to come up, and it’s a little step at a time, at a time, but it’s even coming from that low point when I was 19 to where I am now. I’ve been through all this and now I am so grateful, and I know what I’m meant to do because I lost it all.”