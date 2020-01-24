wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Clarifies Comments on Wanting to Get Rid of ‘Women’s’ Label
Becky Lynch’s comments about wanting to eliminate the label “women’s” from the women’s division have received a lot of attention, and she’s issued a statement clarifying them. In Tuesday night’s episode of WWE Backstage, Lynch talked about how “The best thing for the women’s division right now is we eliminate the term ‘women’s'” as it held the division back. Those comments received renewed attention after a report today that WWE has decided to remove the gender distinction from the NXT Women’s Championship, making it the NXT Championship.
Lynch posted to her Twitter account to discuss her comments, saying:
“My comment about removing the word “women” from the conversation wasn’t about renaming a division, it was about beginning to rethink it.
“I wasn’t advocating for any changes in title names or anything else (like I’d have the power)—but simply an equal volume of opportunities that are based on skill, and not gender.
“The term ‘women’ can limit openings because phrases like, ‘there’s already a women’s match on the show’ is still in wrestling’s historical DNA.
“We’re all just Superstars who want our shots and places on the shows if we earn and deserve them.
“I’d simply love us to get to a place where there’s three ‘women’s matches’ on PPV, or ten… or none if it so happens we’re not serving the audience.”
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 23, 2020
