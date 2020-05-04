wrestling / News
WWE News: Becky Lynch Comments on Her Billions Appearance, The Rock Responds to Billie Kay’s Birthday Message
May 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Sunday night following the airing of her Billions appearance and commented on the experience. Lynch shared pics of herself with the show’s Maggie Siff (Wendy) and other members of the production:
I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew. #BeckyBillions pic.twitter.com/mhkoqGM0sW
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 4, 2020
– The Rock also posted to Twitter to respond to birthday wishes from Billie Kay, thanking her and wishing her well. The Great One turned 48 on Saturday:
Appreciate this, BK. One of my favs. Stay healthy and safe. Keep kickin ass!!
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 3, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Taking a Balanced Approach to Vince McMahon in His Book, Why He Disliked the Dr. Heiney Segment
- Britt Baker Reveals How She Met Boyfriend Adam Cole, Which TV Show Helped Them Survive Their Long Distance Relationship
- Bruce Prichard Discusses WWE Wrestlers Including Batista Getting Into Shoot Fight Against Kickboxers At Hotel During Overseas Tour
- Jim Ross Discusses Why Chris Jericho Was Pulled From WrestleMania 2000 Main Event, Calls The Situation ‘Ridiculous’ & ‘Stupid’