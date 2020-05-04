WWE News: Becky Lynch Comments on Her Billions Appearance, The Rock Responds to Billie Kay’s Birthday Message

– Becky Lynch took to Twitter on Sunday night following the airing of her Billions appearance and commented on the experience. Lynch shared pics of herself with the show’s Maggie Siff (Wendy) and other members of the production:

I can’t tell you how much I enjoyed filming @SHO_Billions and working with such an incredible and talented cast and crew. #BeckyBillions pic.twitter.com/mhkoqGM0sW — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 4, 2020

– The Rock also posted to Twitter to respond to birthday wishes from Billie Kay, thanking her and wishing her well. The Great One turned 48 on Saturday: