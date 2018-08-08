Becky Lynch Comments on Charlotte Possibly Backstabbing Her at Summerslam

Becky Lynch recently spoke with Shiven Sachdeva and sportskeeda.com, and commented on Charlotte possibly backstabbing her in their match at Summerslam…

Who Would She Tag With if WWE Introduced Women’s Tag Team Titles: Charlotte Flair, of course. We already have our tag team name ready: Tea-generation X.

On Charlotte Possibly Backstabbing Her at Summerslam: Yes it is a possibility and it’s always going to be a possibility, especially in this industry as we all want to get to the top and we will be one notch, one victory away from becoming a champion at Summerslam. So yes, my eyes will be more open than they ever have been before.

On The Women’s Evolution PPV: I think it is amazing! It is a culmination of years upon years hard work and determination and not giving up. We didn’t even think it was possible and we have broken through our own limitations and it’s going to be unmissable.