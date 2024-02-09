Becky Lynch Comments On Her Contract Talks With WWE

Becky Lynch’s contract with WWE is up this year, and she spoke on Thursday about her negotiations. Lynch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and discussed her negotiations in the wake of WWE’s recent financial boons including their media deals and more.

“That’s just what you do,” Lynch said. “I think, more than anything, it’s about deciding what the future looks like. What is the best avenue for the future, and what are the goals and what do you want to achieve? Then, you make decisions intelligently.”

Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff and is set to be part of the Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber.