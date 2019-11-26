wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Comments on Becoming Longest-Reigning Raw Women’s Champion
– Becky Lynch took to Twitter to comment on breaking the record for longest Raw Women’s Championship reign. As previously reported, Lynch surpassed Ronda Rousey’s record of 231 days on Tuesday.
She posted to Twitter with one of her typically-pithy comments that she’s “thrilled to be in the tag division [right now,” referencing her recent battles against the Kabuki Warriors and The IIconics alongside Charlotte Flair during the build to Survivor Series:
I’ve just become the longest reigning Raw women’s champion, so I’m thrilled to be in the tag division rn. pic.twitter.com/rea39SzSwT
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 26, 2019
