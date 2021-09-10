Becky Lynch Comments On Being A Heel, Says She’s Just Working Smarter

In an interview with the New York Daily News, Becky Lynch spoke about her WWE return and denied being a heel, saying that she’s just working smarter against Bianca Belair. Here are highlights:

On her heel turn: “I’ve just come back and now I feel like suddenly there’s this conversation that I’m not doing things the right way, but I don’t know what anybody expects me to do. Do you want me to come back and toy with Bianca and give her more of a chance to look like she’s got an opportunity? Or would I come back, knowing that I haven’t done this in a while, and be smart about it and blindside her? I just did what an intelligent person would do. If you haven’t been wrestling in a long time, then you’ve been strategizing. You’ve been strategizing because you haven’t been in the ring with this person, so then you are going to do something different. You are going to catch them off guard. And now suddenly I’m the bad guy because I came back even better than ever? I don’t really understand this talk about me being a heel. I haven’t changed. I just got smarter.”

On Smackdown in New York City: “Everything’s bigger in New York, isn’t it? There’s such a long, storied history between Madison Square Garden and WWE; some of the biggest matches have happened there. I think that’s where our biggest fanbase is. All of my biggest moments happened in New York: when I slapped the head off Charlotte Flair, ‘the slap heard ‘round the world,’ it happened in Brooklyn. And when I main-evented Wrestlemania, it happened in New York. Everything with me and New York. It’s interwoven. The signing at Madison Square Garden will be no different.”

On the growth of the WWE Women’s division: “As we evolve, it’s just inspiring more women to get into it and to see what we can do. I don’t want to take full credit for it but I’ll take full credit for it. Once everybody saw that people can rally around a woman the way that they do and can carry them to the main event, and that we can have the main event at Wrestlemania and sell out arenas like we did, you can see that, ‘oh, OK, she can do it, I can do it. That’s not something to take on lightly. That’s something that I take on with pride. It doesn’t scare me because I think I’m the woman for the job.”