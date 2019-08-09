Becky Lynch Comments On Possibility Of Ronda Rousey Helping Natalya At Summerslam

In an interview with Uproxx, Becky Lynch spoke about the possibility of Ronda Rousey showing up and helping Natalya at Summerslam in their RAW Women’s title match. Rousey has not appeared on WWE TV since Lynch pinned her at Wrestlemania.

She said: “Oh no, that never even entered the periphery of my mind. I suppose you always have to have eyes on the back of your head, especially when you’re me, especially when you’re the champion, especially when you’re The Man, especially when you’ve accomplished all that I have accomplished and continue to accomplish, all that I will accomplish. Everybody wants to be taking me down a peg or two. So yes, there’s a possibility. If that happens … Look, there’s nothing that I haven’t come back from before. I started off my journey jigging in a freaking bright green spandex outfit and I went down to main event WrestleMania, so I can overcome anything. I never really thought about that, really, but look, I don’t put anything past Natalya. I’ll tell you, she’s a sneaky little snake. Whatever act she wants to put on front of the world, I think. I think there’s more pressure on her, though, than there is on me. She’s gotta be the one to go out there in front of her home country, in front of her friends and family, and let them down once again.“