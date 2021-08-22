wrestling / News
Becky Lynch Comments On WWE Return At SummerSlam
August 22, 2021 | Posted by
Becky Lynch is back in WWE as of last night’s SummerSlam, and she took to social media to comment on her return. As noted last night, Lynch returned as a replacement opponent for Bianca Belair after Sasha Banks did not appear and defeated Belair in less than a minute to win.
You can also see a short video of Lynch speaking to Kayla Braxton after her win, saying, “The Man is back, and it feels good.”
I’m back. pic.twitter.com/dlKraRFC2p
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) August 22, 2021
