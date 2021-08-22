Becky Lynch Comments On WWE Return At SummerSlam

Becky Lynch is back in WWE as of last night’s SummerSlam, and she took to social media to comment on her return. As noted last night, Lynch returned as a replacement opponent for Bianca Belair after Sasha Banks did not appear and defeated Belair in less than a minute to win.

You can also see a short video of Lynch speaking to Kayla Braxton after her win, saying, “The Man is back, and it feels good.”