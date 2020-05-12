Becky Lynch Comments on Pregnancy Announcement, WWE Stars React to News

Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter to comment on her stepping away from WWE TV after announcing her pregnancy on Raw, with several members of the roster reacting online. As noted, Lynch announced her pregnancy to open Monday’s episode of Raw.

The now-former Raw Women’s Champion took to Twitter to share a picture of her jacket hung up and said, “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much.”

You can see reactions from a ton of stars including Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Kairi Sane, Mia Yim and others below:

I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I'll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much. pic.twitter.com/auSvwtx3gp — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) May 12, 2020

You will never know a stronger love!!! One truly worth fighting for. I’m so happy for you! Congratulations sweetheart!! 💙👶💗 https://t.co/S2yV8tuxBm — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) May 12, 2020

Congratulations, @BeckyLynchWWE !!💝

I’ll never forget your kindness from that time. https://t.co/fmY1h0pen4 — KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) May 12, 2020

OMG!! Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE & @WWERollins 💙🍼💗 That’s incredible news & I couldn’t be happier for you both 🥰 #WWERaw — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) May 12, 2020

Congrats to the mommy to be @BeckyLynchWWE!!! #WWERaw — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) May 12, 2020

The biggest congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE!!! What a run she’s having!!! Breaking All-Time @WWE #Raw Championship Records, having an awesome scene on the @SHO_Billions premiere, and now, MOM TO BE!!!! A belated Happy Mother’s Day to you! INCREDIBLE! — Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) May 12, 2020

Wow!!! Goosebumps!!! Welcome to the Mommy Club!! It’s a great club to be apart of!! You’ll be an amazing mother like you were a Champ. Xxoo -Brie https://t.co/DTYvZzPwtY — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) May 12, 2020

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE!!! You’re going to be such a great mom. ❤️❤️❤️ — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) May 12, 2020

What theeeee CONGRATS TO @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins on the announcement today!!! Wow. Segment gave me chills on raw. You’re gonna be great parents! And congrats to @WWEAsuka on becoming in the champ 👏🏻👏🏻❤️🔥 — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) May 12, 2020

I can't say enough good things about @BeckyLynchWWE. She deserves everything amazing that's about to happen in her life. Thank you and here's to the start of a beautiful chapter in your life with @WWERollins. — Matt Camp (@TheMattCamp) May 12, 2020

Huge huge huge congrats to @BeckyLynchWWE and @WWERollins beyond excited for you guys ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) May 12, 2020

Congratulations to my friend @BeckyLynchWWE – time to “go be good” at this next chapter of your life! https://t.co/nfBuhGy0QE — Jason Ayers (@JasonAyersWWE) May 12, 2020

Congrats @BeckyLynchWWE! Not every kid gets to say their Mam is The Man, but yours will. Absolutely buzzing for you. ❤ — Jordan Devlin (@Jordan_Devlin1) May 12, 2020