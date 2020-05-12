wrestling / News

Becky Lynch Comments on Pregnancy Announcement, WWE Stars React to News

May 11, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Becky Lynch Raw

Becky Lynch has taken to Twitter to comment on her stepping away from WWE TV after announcing her pregnancy on Raw, with several members of the roster reacting online. As noted, Lynch announced her pregnancy to open Monday’s episode of Raw.

The now-former Raw Women’s Champion took to Twitter to share a picture of her jacket hung up and said, “I have no idea what happens from here, but I do know that you’ve made all my dreams come true. I entered the PC in 2013 not knowing anyone, I’ll leave that same building tonight with my new family. Thank you all so much.”

You can see reactions from a ton of stars including Sasha Banks, Mickie James, Kairi Sane, Mia Yim and others below:

